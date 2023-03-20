This Session Will Make Your Station More $$$$$

Each year ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT looks to bring you the smartest people that we can find! This year’s speaker’s lineup tells you that this will be our very best yet! ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 has 81 amazing speakers/content creators ready to share on APRIL 26, 27, 28 across 18 sessions. Check out the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 agenda right here. Register now!

With major radio companies cutting back drastically on all expenses, especially T&E, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 is truly the obvious choice to advance your learning and career for a small investment of only $200. Out of work? Just $100. Watch at your convenience from the office or home across any two devices you like -- and during the first week of MAY, all sessions go on-demand so that if you see something that you missed or want to review again as many times as you like, you can do it.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27 at Noon NUVOODOO Presents -- Moneyball For Radio: Grow One Tenth Of A Rating Point

Presented by: CAROLYN GILBERT, Pres./NUVOODOO MEDIA

LEIGH JACOBS, EVP/Perceptual Research, NUVOODOO MEDIA

This fascinating session will bottom line how to grow your bottom line:

“When top stations struggle to achieve a 0.5 rating, the difference between success and failure can be one tenth of a rating point. Growing your station from a 0.3 to a 0.4 (or 0.2 to 0.3 – or 0.1 to 0.2) is often the only thing that matters. We’ll review the math behind the ratings and then turn team NUVOODOO loose to help you find that elusive tenth of a rating point. This is a group accustomed to turning over couch cushions to find pizza money. Our 45-minute session will be crammed with ideas to help you find that next tenth of a rating.”

All of our speakers, some of finest minds in radio, music, streaming and podcasting, are sharing ideas for cutting edge session filled with the latest information that will be of personal and career benefit you. They are working together to help shape some incredible learning sessions for you to attend during ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, so sign up now.

Below is the full ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 AGENDA:

$200 For ALL ACCESS To See All Three Days Of The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. $100 If You Are Out Of Work.

You can reward your career and your future with the gift of knowledge – Register now for the most-anticipated, affordable virtual learning experience ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. powered by the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

Register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 on APRIL 26, 27, 28 -- 18 sessions, six daily, from 9a-3p (PT) for just $200. Just $100 if you are out of work. Attend ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 without the high costs of travel, hotels, and a lack of T&E budgets during the initial broadcast or later on-demand to watch as many times as you like.

Three days of learning, 18 sessions total from 9a to 3p (PT), APRIL 26, 27, 28. All sessions will be available on-demand to watch over and over as many times as you like across any two devices of your choice.

Register now for ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.

« see more Net News