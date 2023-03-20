Joel Denver Receives Award From Sat Bisla

MUSEXPO presented ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER with the inaugural "International Lifetime Achievement Award" YESTERDAY (3/20) at a special awards ceremony luncheon held at CASTAWAY in BURBANK, CA. DENVER has spent over a half-century in the music and radio industry, and launched ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP in 1995.

The ceremony kicked off with an interview by iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning host ELLEN K. DENVER talked about how his radio passion began when he received his first transistor radio for his sixth birthday, and being drawn to the music and DJs behind the mic, his first radio gig hosting "THE GOD SQUAD," and cited then WFIL-A/PHILADELPHIA PD JAY COOK as the person he learned the most from, especially on how to treat people the right away.

"I bought a computer in 1981 when I first moved to L.A. and learned early on that computers would reshape content and everyone’s expectations of timeliness would be forever changed," said DENVER. “I knew in my heart delivering online content would work and would leave print media in the dust.”

He left RADIO & RECORDS and the launch of ALL ACCESS began in JANUARY, 1995. By OCTOBER the website was online. While most of the industry information was being delivered via fax machines, ALL ACCESS began with most people using a dial-up modem to run their computer. DENVER noted, "I lost $30,000 the first year and made $150,000 the next year."

DENVER advised, "Don’t do what other people are doing. Do what you want to do. You have to hack at it. You have to try something new. Don’t be afraid."

Later during the luncheon ceremony, MUSEXPO President/Founder, A&R WORLDWIDE SAT BISLA noted that DENVER is a friend, colleague, and inspiration to so many people. VICE MAYOR OF BURBANK NICK SCHULTZ presented DENVER the “Lifetime Achievement Award” with an Official Proclamation Certificate signed by MAYOR OF BURBANK KONSTANTINE ANTHONY.

“TODAY is a wonderful and a very important day for me in my life,” said DENVER. “I believe that each day is special. I believe that each day is like a gift to be opened and enjoyed. This is one gift that can’t be returned. It’s to be cherished to the fullest. My heart is full.

"Thanks to SAT BISLA and the MUSEXPO family for this honor. My deepest appreciation and thanks to my family, my friends, our clients and the amazing ALL ACCESS staff who work with me tirelessly day in and day out to deliver the best product possible on ALLACCCESS.COM."

Longtime radio vet MICHAEL STEELE (currently VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP VP/Streaming & Digital) chimed in from the crowd that when he was a baby DJ, he would write down every break listening to DENVER when he hosted "FUTURE HITS."

Before ALL ACCESS, DENVER spent 14 years at RADIO & RECORDS and hosted the syndicated "FUTURE HITS." He was previously PD at WBSB (B104)/BALTIMORE, KSLQ/ST. LOUIS, KCBQ-A/SAN DIEGO, and WMJX (96X)/MIAMI, MD at WFIL-A/PHILADELPHIA, and on-air at WAYS-A/CHARLOTTE, WNOR/NORFOLK, and WPGC-A-F/WASHINGTON, DC. He started his career at WINX-A/ROCKVILLE, MD at 15 years old.





JOEL DENVER with ELLEN K









« see more Net News