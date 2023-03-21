Now With Gemini XIII

Former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (106.1 KISS-FM)/SEATTLE morning team and "ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW" staffers CARLA MARIE & ANTHONY (CARLA MARIE MONICA and ANTHONY HALWAGY), now streaming a daily show on TWITCH and hosting the weekday "THE MORNING SHOW PODCAST," have joined GEMINI XIII's Personality Network.

“I’m so excited to work with a company who believes in what we’ve built and understands the importance of creative control for content creators. I’m confident GEMINI XIII will help us grow,” said CARLA MARIE.

ANTHONY said, “From the first meeting we had with GEMINI XIII we felt like we were on the same page when it came to what content creation is today. I love that we have a new avenue to generate revenue and invest in our products to deliver an even better experience for our amazing community from NEW YORK, SEATTLE, PHILADELPHIA, MIAMI, and everywhere in between.”

“CARLA MARIE and ANTHONY bring an energy, a high level of talent and special connection to audiences across distribution platforms and these are the types of relationships and connections we are looking to bring to the advertising community,” said COO CHARLES STEINHAUER. “We are excited to see how they will continue to innovate and engage with their fans.”

