Post Malone 'Circles' Copyright Trial To Start In Los Angeles
March 21, 2023 at 7:19 AM (PT)
Trial begins today (3/21) in LOS ANGELES in the copyright case brought by TYLER ARMES, formerly of the band, DOWN WITH WEBSTER, involving the POST MALONE song "Circles." ARMES is claiming that he co-wrote the song in a songwriting session with MALONE and FRANK DUKES in 2018.
MALONE filed a countersuit denying ARMES' claim, but in APRIL 2022, a U.S. District Court judge ordered ARMES' case to trial.
Jury selection begins TODAY (3/21).