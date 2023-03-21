Malone (Photo: Delmiro Junior / Shutterstock.com)

Trial begins today (3/21) in LOS ANGELES in the copyright case brought by TYLER ARMES, formerly of the band, DOWN WITH WEBSTER, involving the POST MALONE song "Circles." ARMES is claiming that he co-wrote the song in a songwriting session with MALONE and FRANK DUKES in 2018.

MALONE filed a countersuit denying ARMES' claim, but in APRIL 2022, a U.S. District Court judge ordered ARMES' case to trial.

Jury selection begins TODAY (3/21).

