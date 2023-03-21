Piscopo

RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS is syndicating "SUNDAYS WITH SINATRA," hosted by JOE PISCOPO and based at RED APPLE's News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK. The two hour show airs 6-8p (ET) on WABC and is sanctioned by the SINATRA family.

“You can’t get this anywhere else,” said RED APPLE owner and WABC host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS. “We broke away from the standard of 24/7 news and talk and put music on 77 WABC SATURDAY and SUNDAY nights. Listeners want a break. They want some fun. Why should they go somewhere else to get it. Our weekend numbers have skyrocketed.”

PISCOPO, remembering SINATRA, said, “When he called me Vice Chairman of the Board, I almost fell over. The joy I get from playing SINATRA’s songs on 77 WABC is immeasurable. SINATRA’s music is timeless. I’m excited about bringing SUNDAYS WITH SINATRA to radio stations across AMERICA.”

“PISCOPO is perhaps SINATRA’s biggest fan, and his well-known imitation of ole’ blue is always respectful,” said RED APPLE MEDIA Pres. CHAD LOPEZ. “JOE has a terrific voice, and it’s more like he's channeling SINATRA.”

PISCOPO, known for his impression of SINATRA on "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE," also hosts mornings on crosstown SALEM News-Talk WNYM-A (AM 970 THE ANSWER).

« see more Net News