Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza To Headline Lollapalooza 2023
by Shawn Alexander
March 21, 2023 at 8:27 AM (PT)
LOLLAPALOOZA has announced the lineup for this summer's festival on AUGUST 3-6 with KENDRICK LAMAR, BILLIE EILISH, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, ODESZA, LANA DEL REY, KAROL G, THE 1975, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER headlining at GRANT PARK in CHICAGO.
FRED AGAIN.., NOAH KAHAN, A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, J.I.D., MAGGIE ROGERS, CARLY RAE JEPSEN, DIPLO, and THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS are among the 170 artists on the lineup over the four days on nine different stages.
Presale begins this THURSDAY, MARCH 23rd at 10a (CT) at www.lollapalooza.com with the public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets.
HULU returns as the official streaming partner of LOLLAPALOOZA 2023.