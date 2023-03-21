More Artists Added

LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY (LITVGC) has announced new additions to its 2023 lineup. JIMMIE ALLEN, JAY ALLEN and DRAKE MILLIGAN are the latest artists joining the event, being held APRIL 25th-27th in NAPA VALLEY, CA.

As previously reported (NET NEWS (2/23), these artists will join JAKE OWEN, LAUREN ALAINA, WILLIAM BECKMANN, WADE BOWEN, CODY BELEW, BRANDY CLARK, JACKSON DEAN, DALTON DOVER, DILLON CARMICHAEL, HANNAH ELLIS, LEVI HUMMON, KAT & ALEX, STEVEN KEENE, KIMBERLY KELLY, LANCO, TYRA MADISON, MEGAN MORONEY, CHASE McDANIEL, NEON UNION, CATIE OFFERMAN, GRIFFEN PALMER, MEGHAN PATRICK, KIMBERLY PERRY, MARYNN TAYLOR, AARON WATSON, JAKE WORTHINGTON and WARREN ZEIDERS at the event.

Co-founder of LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY and Pres./FF ENTERTAINMENT BOBBII JACOBS said, "We are honored to have the opportunity to bring together such an incredible lineup of talented artists for LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY. With the addition of JAY ALLEN, JIMMIE ALLEN, JAMES BARKER BAND, and DRAKE MILLIGAN, our lineup represents an exciting mix of established and up-and-coming artists passionate about their craft. We can't wait to showcase their raw talent and electrifying performances, and we look forward to seeing their impact on the music industry."

LITVGC is a private event and is only open to invited industry guests, including music supervisors, radio programmers, label executives, corporate partners and sweepstakes winners. National radio promotions air around the event where fans are entered for a chance to win. For more information click here.

