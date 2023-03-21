Guest Hosts

Weekly public radio show and podcast "OUR BODY POLITIC" has established a "guest-host program" and has announced six hosts who will guest host the show in 2023. The guest hosts will include WASHINGTON POST columnist KAREN ATTIAH, theGRIO VP/Digital Content and correspondent NATASHA ALFORD, ESPN FILMS/30 FOR 30 VP/Exec. Producer MARSHA COOKE, WOMEN'S DEMOCRACY LAB co-founder DR. SAYU BHOJWANI, NPR CHICAGO Correspondent CHERYL CORLEY, and REVOLT TV Global News Anchor and Managing Editor MARA SCHIAVOCAMPO.

“I created OUR BODY POLITIC with the mission to uplift BIPOC women, nonbinary, and LGBTQ+ journalists and their critical perspectives,” said creator/Host FARAI CHIDEYA. “How we tell stories is shaped by our lived experiences, and our unique position in society allows us to amplify the voices of those often unheard -- with the clarity and forethought to imagine a better future for all. I’m thrilled to announce MARSHA, NATASHA, MARA, CHERYL, SAYU, and KAREN will be joining the OUR BODY POLITIC team as guest-hosts, covering a wide range of topics from national politics to criminal justice to the climate crisis. As we continue to set a new standard of diversity and inclusion in newsrooms, these are the voices that will change the future of journalism and help save our democracy.”

“Newsrooms are in critical need of voices that represent and reflect the diversity of AMERICA,” saidCo-Exec. Producer/GM NINA SPENSLEY. “Through our new pipeline program, we will be providing a cohort of incredible journalists and storytellers with resources and tools to continue to elevate their voices and collective brand within the radio and podcast space. As public radio experiences challenges connecting with audiences nationwide, we’re thrilled to be able to expand our platform by welcoming powerful BIPOC journalists to the OUR BODY POLITIC family. Diverse perspectives provide a breadth of nuance, complexity, and intersectionality to journalism - that should be the standard, not the nice-to-have.”

“Black women’s unique position in society allows us to amplify the voices of those often unheard,” said COOKE. “Black women have been sounding the alarm about the threat to bodily autonomy, wage injustice, and other systemic barriers to equity -- forever championing the stories of intersectional communities. It’s an honor to unpack the issues most critical to our communities alongside this incredible collective of Black women and non-binary journalists at OUR BODY POLITIC.”

