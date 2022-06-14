February '23 Ratings

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in close cooperation with the numbers sleuths from XTRENDS – have made an interesting discovery. FEBRUARY, the subject of this month’s missive, contains only 28 days. Every NIELSEN survey also consists of 28 days. Coincidence? Or evidence of a longstanding and deep Gregorian conspiracy. We’re donning our tin foil hats and diving into a book that began on FEBRUARY 2nd and concluded on MARCH 1ST. It featured a three-day weekend, lots of weather drama and a few football games. Here’s what we found:

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Sunny Side Down

Of course, iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) was #1 6+. It seems it always is. However, the station did post its smallest share since JULY (9.6-8.0). This allowed COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) to at least get in sight of the summit as it repeated at #2 with its best outing in over a year (6.1-6.9). AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) stepped up to #3 with its third up book in a row (5.7-6.1). KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ dipped to #4 (6.0-6.0), while iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) slipped to #5 (5.7-5.6). KODA continued as the cume leader (1,668,700 - 1,616,6000 – a 3.1% decrease. The market was up 1.1%.

The top three 25-54 stations were unchanged from last month. KODA was #1 for the ninth straight survey. However, the station just missed hitting double digits for the fourth book in a row. KTBZ was back at #2, though it gave back most of last survey’s solid increase. While it trailed the leader by about a share and a half, it was comfortably ahead of a flat KSBJ, which repeated at #3. KKHH was up two places to #4 as it halted a four-book slide. CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE had its best outing in exactly a year as it rose to #5. Two stations exited the top five and landed in tandem at #6. They were KGLK and COX MEDIA Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q).

There were some dramatic developments among the 18-34 ranks. KTBZ moved from #3 to #1 for the first time since JUNE. KKHH repeated at #2. The thing is – both stations were in double digits. KGLK was not far behind as it advanced to #3, thanks to a massive influx of share. KODA had been in double-digits for the last three surveys. This time it went from first to fourth with its smallest share since JUNE. Two stations decided to join the top five. AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101.1 FM) had its best showing since SEPTEMBER, while AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL) had a small decrease. They were sharing the month together at #5. AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) dropped from #4 to #11.

Last month KODA led KTBZ in the 18-49 race by the slimmest of possible margins. Both stations had down books, but their roles were reversed as KTBZ held the tiniest advantage over KODA. KKHH was back at #3, while KGLK moved up two slots to #4. KRBE stepped up to #5 with a strong increase. All three of those stations posted their highest shares in over a year. KKBQ slipped to #6, while KSBJ landed in a tie at #7 with URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX).

ATLANTA: Watchin’ The River Flow

For the thirteenth time in the last 14 surveys, COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) cracked an eight share 6+ (8.3-8.1). The station was also #1 for the twelfth time during that span. It also added a 0.8 share with its stream. URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) was back at #2 (7.9-7.6), while COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A moved up to #3 with its best book in exactly a year (6.3-7.2). COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) stepped up to #4 with its highest share since OCTOBER (5.4-6.0), while COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) slipped to #5 with its lowest mark since APRIL (6.6-5.8). WSRV maintained its cume lead with a 4.0% increase (807,400-839,800). The market rose by 1.0%.

Though WAMJ landed its lowest 25-54 share since SEPTEMBER, the station was #1 for eighth straight survey. WSRV repeated at #2 with a slight decrease as the gap between the two stations was under a share. AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103) bounced back from a down book to rise from #5 to #3. WSB remained at #4 but with its lowest score since OCTOBER. URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) slid to #5 as it returned most of last month’s huge increase. CUMULUS Alternative WNNX (99X) leapt from #11 to #6 with its best performance in its new iteration.

WSB was the 18-34 leader for the third book in a row, though its lead over #2 WVEE shrank from close to three shares to about a share as WVEE had its best outing since APRIL. WSRV moved up to #3 with a strong increase, while WAMJ also had its best outing in over a year to vault from #8 to #4. CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) remained at #4 but with its third down book in a row. SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) slid four places to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL) returned all of last month’s massive increase – plus a little extra – as it dropped from #4 to #10.

WSB repeated as the leading 18-49 station, though it returned all of last month’s solid gain. WSRV got a small ratings boost but that was enough to push the station from #4 to #2. WAMJ posted its lowest total since JULY as it dipped to #3. WVEE stepped up to #4 despite a down book, while WHTA dropped two places to #5 with a noticeable share loss. WNNX advanced from #10 to #6 and was tied with JDJ COMMUNICATIONS Urban WWSZ-A (STREETZ 94.5).

WASHINGTON, DC: Talkin’ The Talk

It would be fitting that, in a city often fueled by copious amounts of hot air, the top two stations don’t play songs for a living. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU continued its long uninterrupted string of #1 6+ books after posting its eleventh double-digit share book in a row (12.9-12.1). HUBBARD News WTOP repeated at #2 with its best outing since OCTOBER (8.6-8.9). There’s more to this story coming up. ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS was the leading music station again, coming in at #3 (7.2-7.3). iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH logged in at #4 again with its best Frosty-free share since SEPTEMBER (6.4-6.5). HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR stepped up to #5 (4.6-4.5), while URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) dipped to #6 (5.0-4.3). It was tied with CUMULUS Talk WMAL , which moved up from #7 (3.8-4.3). If you’re counting (and we are) three spoken word stations consume about a quarter of all 6+ shares in the market. WASH was still in cume control (866,600-882.900) – a 1.9% jump. The market was up 1.2%.

The 25-54 competition was little changed from last survey as the top four stations remained the same. WGTS made it back-to-back #1 books despite a small decrease. WAMU was back at #2, though it returned a good portion of last month’s strong increase. WASH repeated at #3 with its best Frosty-free share since OCTOBER. URBAN ONE Urban WKYS was still the #4 station, thanks to its best outing in over a year. New to the top five was AUDACY Urban WPGC, which moved up from #7 with its highest mark since SEPTEMBER. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) slipped to #6 and was barely ahead of a flat WHUR at #7.

WAMU continued to run roughshod over the 18-34 space. The station was #1 and posted double digits for the ninth time in the last 14 surveys. WPGC repeated at #2 with its best book in over a year but trailed the leader by better than two shares. WKYS had a strong showing to remain at #3, while WGTS stepped up to #4 with its largest share in over a year. WASH dipped to #5 and was tied with WHUR, which moved up from #7 as it rebounded from a down book.

The top four 18-49 stations were as we left them. WGTS was #1 but could not quite duplicate last month’s double-digit share. WAMU settled in at #2 for the third book in a row, while WASH stood firm at #3 with its highest Frosty-free share since JUNE. WKYS was still at #4 with its third up book in a row. WPGC inched up to #5 with its highest score since MAY, which forced WWDC to step down to #6.

PHILADELPHIA: They’re Baaaack

For the first time since JULY, iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS was #1 6+. The station also had its best book since OCTOBER (6.6-6.7). The large object in its rearview mirror was BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK, which stepped down from #1 (7.3-6.6). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR moved up to #3 despite a down book (6.5-6.0). AUDACY Sports WIP slipped to #4 as it returned all of last month’s share increase (6.9-5.9). However, it received an additional 1.8 share boost from its stream. Also coming in at #4 was AUDACY News KYW-A (5.8-5.9). AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1) had its best book in over a year (4.9-5.7) to advance to #6. AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) slipped to #7 (5.8-5.5). WBEB still had the most cume (1,033,400-1,008,100) – a 2.4% decrease. The market was off 0.5%.

WMMR and WIP remained #1 and #2, respectively, 25-54 but each station gave back most of last survey’s rather large increases. WDAS was back at #3 with a down book, while a flat WHYY INC Public Radio WHYY kept pace at #4. BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) stepped up to #5 with a small increase, while WBEB dipped to #6 with its lowest share since all the holiday hostilities began.

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) had its best 18-34 book since APRIL, which launched the station from #4 to #1. It had less than a half share lead over the three stations lurking at #2. WBEB ended its three-book winning streak with its lowest score in over a year, while WBEN advanced from #8 with its best outing in over a year. All WDAS did was register its highest number since MARCH to move up from #6. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) repeated at #5 but with its highest mark since MAY. WMMR and WMGK dropped out of the top five to #6 and #8, respectively.

WMMR made it back-to-back 18-49 wins, but the station returned most of last month’s large increase. A flat WDAS stepped up to #2 and was less than a half share off the lead. WIP slipped to #3 but was under a half share in back of WDAS. WBEN had its best book in over a year to leap from #8 to #4. WBEB slipped to #5 with its lowest score in over a year. WOGL advanced from #13 to #6 with its best showing since JULY. WMGK dropped from #5 to #11.

BOSTON: Hubba Hubba

Though BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) scored its smallest 6+ share since SEPTEMBER (8.8-7.5), the station was still #1 by a comfortable margin. BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR moved up to #2 with a solid increase (5.7-6.2), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS108) moved up to #3 (5.5-5.4). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX had its first down book since NOVEMBER (6.1-5.1) as it slid into a tie at #4 with AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7), which bounced back from a down book (4.2-5.1). iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A stepped down to #6 with its lowest mark since AUGUST (5.3-4.6). WMJX was still the cume conqueror, despite a 2.0% decrease (837,000-820,200). The market was up 0.2%.

Over the last 14 surveys, WBZ has been #1 25-54 13 times and in double digits 11 times. The station accomplished both feats again this month to lead the demo by a wide margin. WXKS repeated at #2 and was more than three shares off the pace. A flat BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) remained #3, though it was hotly pursued by two stations at #4. WZLX remained in place from last month with a slight increase, while AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1) rose from #7 with its best showing in over a year. WMJX slipped to #7 with its lowest total since AUGUST and was tied with BEASLEY Country WKLB.

Things were, ahem, heating up in the 18-34 arena as WBQT moved from #3 to #1 with its best book in over a year. WBZ stepped down to into a tie at #2 with WXKS, which rose from #4 with its best performance since JULY. That dynamic duo trailed the leader by a full share. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5) was up two slots to #4 with a rather large share increase. WZLX dropped from #2 to #5, shedding about half its previous share in the process. BEASLEY Classic Rock WBOS slipped to #6 with a small decrease.

For the eighth straight survey (and 13th time in the last 14), WBZ was in double digits 18-49. The station also remained #1. WXKS was back at #2 with a small decrease and was about three shares off the lead. WBQT remained at #3 with its highest score in over a year, while WWBX stepped up to #4 with its best outing since MAY. Three stations moved up and into a tie at #5. WMJX was at #6 and had a slight increase, while WROR arrived from #7 as it halted a three-book slide. WKLB moved in from #8 with its highest mark since JULY. WZLX fell from #4 to #8.

Thank you for reading this far. We realize it was a commitment and we appreciate that. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return shortly with the results from SEATTLE, MIAMI, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS.

