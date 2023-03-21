Andersen (Photo: Facebook)

Yesterday’s NET NEWS (3/20) found ALPHA MEDIA suburban CHICAGO market vet LEAH ANDERSEN as part of the new Hot AC ‘STAR SUPERSTATION’ roll out, firmly in place covering middays on WXLC (STAR 102.3).

ANDERSEN took to FACEBOOK to announce that she’ll be additionally be co-hosting mornings across the hall on sister Rock WIIL (95 WILL ROCK)/UNION GROVE, WI, joining TOM KIEF. She’d previously spent seven years in various roles at the rocker, and replaces STINO CIRIGLIANO, who exited amidst all the changes.

