NBC and PEACOCK have revealed the date for their inaugural PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS, which has been set for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th at 8p (ET/PT) at NASHVILLE's GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE. As previously reported (NET NEWS 3/9), the two-hour telecast will be staged in partnership with the GRAND OLE OPRY, and is an extension of the long-running PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS franchise.

Winners will be chosen entirely by the fans across various categories. Several honorary awards will also be given out during the ceremony. The PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS will extend to social platforms with ALL-ACCESS LIVE bringing fans at home behind the scenes as well as interactively connecting popular Country stars with fans.

This collaboration with the OPRY is part of NBCUNIVERSAL’s 2022 equity investment in GRAND OLE OPRY parent OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, alongside investment company ATAIROS.

