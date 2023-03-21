Woods

As first reported TUESDAY evening at ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 3/21), EDUCATIONAL MEDIA's Board of Directors has elected Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Head of Compliance and Government Affairs TODD WOODS as CEO, replacing BILL REEVES. WOODS joined EMF in FEBRUARY 2022 after 10 years as VP/Legal/General Counsel and Secretary at NISSAN GROUP OF NORTH AMERICA.

“The Board of Directors and the Ministry Leadership Team would like to thank BILL for his work and contributions to EMF’s mission,” said Board Chair DONNA ECTON. “We appreciate his years of service to the Christian media industry. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“I’m honored by the trust the Board of Directors has placed in me to lead EMF,” said WOODS. “We have a tremendous team here. I look forward to leading the organization as we continue to create, produce and share compelling media with God’s life-changing message while our EMF care ministries connect with our audiences to support and inspire them in their faith journey.”

“The Board of Directors is confident that TODD’s expertise, strategic vision and team building approach will lead EMF to continued success,” added ECTON. “Our faith-focused audiences, donors, artists and partners put their trust in EMF because of how we use God’s Word to guide our decisions. The Board of Directors looks forward to TODD’s leadership where he will continue the organization’s focus on its founding mission.”

