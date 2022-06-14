February '23 Ratings

FEBRUARY may be the shortest month but it is also – apparently – the most difficult to pronounce. Too many times we hear people say FEB-YOU-ARY. People, that is NOT how it is said. Sorry to get off on this rant, but it is something that The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the linguists from XTRENDS – think is a direct result of relying too much on spellcheck. Don’t even get us started on the people who add an “s” to Daylight Saving Time. OK, back to the point of all this. FEBRUARY. A survey that began on FEBRUARY 2nd and finished up on MARCH 1ST. It went something like this…

SEATTLE-TACOMA: A Disturbance In The Force

The last two surveys have revealed some sudden and dramatic movements for a couple of stations. Last month iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET) soared from #7 to #1 6+. This time it dipped to #2 (6.3-5.9). Replacing it at the top of the leaderboard was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK, which had its largest share in over a year (4.3-6.5) to vault from #9 to #1. FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP stepped up to #3, also with its best outing in over a year (5.3-5.6). UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW landed its largest number since MAY (4.9-5.5) to move up to #4, while BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F had its lowest score in over a year (6.1-5.4) to slip three places to #5. It just nipped #6 AUDACY Active Rock KISW (4.9-5.3). Two stations exited the top five. AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) (5.1-5.0) slid to a tie at #7 with AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) (3.8-5.0), while LOTUS News KNWN-A-F fell from #3 to #9 (5.5-4.3). KJEB soared into the cume lead for the first time since OCTOBER with a 2.8% increase (526,500-541,000). The market was up 0.5%.

The top three stations 25-54 were the same as last survey. KEXP rebounded from a down book to remain in the lead by about a share over the flat KISW at #2. It, in turn, maintained a narrow advantage over an equally flat HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) at #3. KJEB was up to #4 with its highest mark since NOVEMBER, while AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) stepped down to #5. It was partnered with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1), which arrived from #9 with its best outing in over a year.

Last month KZOK and KEXP were tied at #2 18-34. Both stations had their best books in over a year. KZOK hit double digits to move into first place while KEXP was a little under a share behind. KISW moved up to #3 with its largest number since JUNE. KUOW and KQMV had been tied at #6. Both stations had solid increases to advance to #4 and #5, respectively. KHTP returned most of last month’s massive increase to fall from #1 to #6. KKWF slid from #4 into a tie at #9 with KBKS.

The 18-49 leaderboard had an edge to it. KEXP remained #1 as it regained some of last survey’s lost share. KISW repeated at #2 with a small increase. It was joined there by KZOK, which rose from #9. The station has more than doubled its share since the HOLIDAY book. KQMV narrowly missed making it a three-way tie as it dipped to #4, despite posting its best score since SEPTEMBER. KJEB moved up to #5. KKWF and KHTP had been tied at #4 but dropped to #7 and #8, respectively.

MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: The Song Remains The Same

As usual, two stations dominated the 6+ arena. COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) was #1 again (8.9-8.9), while its cluster mate – COX MEDIA R&B WHQT (HOT 105) – was #2 (8.5-8.4). TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Hits WAMR (AMOR 107.5) remained at #3 but with its highest score in over a year (5.7-6.4). AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) inched up to #4 (5.4-5.3). It had company as MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WLRN advanced from #8 with its best performance in over a year (4.1-5.3). SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) slipped to #6 (5.5-5.2). WFEZ still had the most listeners (830,800-895,400) – an increase of 7.8%. The market was down 0.9%.

Though it ended a strong three-book surge, WHQT way the runaway 25-54 leader once again. WXDJ moved up two slots to #2 with a slight increase but was still more than two shares off the pace. WAMR was also up two places – to #3 – with its best showing in over a year. WFEZ slid to #4 with its lowest total since OCTOBER. It was paired with iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Hits WZTU (TÚ 94.9), which was up from #6 with its largest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100) ended a solid three-book surge as it dropped from #3 to #7.

TELEVISAUNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3) parlayed a small share increase into a move up to #1 18-34. WLYF leapt from #6 to #2 with its highest score since MAY and was a half share behind the leader. WFEZ dipped to #3 with its lowest mark since JULY. WHYI stepped up to #4 with a slight increase and was tied with WHQT, which fell from #1. Not far behind were a couple of stations at #6. A flat SBS Spanish Hits WRMA (RITMO 95.7) remained in place while COX MEDIA Hot AC WFLC (HITS 97.3) vaulted from #12 with its highest score since MAY. WXDJ dropped from #4 to #10.

The 18-49 race was for second place. WHQT was #1 by more than two shares while the next four stations were all within a half share of one another. WZTU was up three slots to #2 with its best book in a year, while WRTO advanced three squares to #3 with a solid increase. WFEZ dipped to #4 while WXDJ stepped down to #5. Both stations had small decreases. WHYI dropped from #2 to #8.

PHOENIX: Same As It Ever Was

MARICOPA News-Talk KJZZ was the 6+ leader for the second straight survey (8.0-7.4). iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) posted its lowest number in exactly a year (7.2-6.5) as it repeated at #2. HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX was back at #3 (6.9-6.4), while AUDACY Top 4 KALV (LIVE 101.5) was #4 again (5.6-5.2). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) had its best book since JUNE (4.3-4.7) to solidify its hold on the #5 position. iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX had its largest share in over a year (2.8-3.7) to leapfrog from #14 to #6. KESZ remained the undisputed cume champ despite a 1.9% decrease (988,000-969,500). The market was off by 0.1%.

The 25-54 competition was a three-station race. Despite a modest decrease, KSLX made it back-to-back wins and held about a half share advantage at the two #2 stations. KESZ remained in place with a small decrease, while KMXP had its highest mark in over a year to step up from #3. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #4. KALV advanced from #6 with a slight decrease, while KNIX vaulted from #14 with its best performance in over a year. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD had its lowest total since OCTOBER as it slid to #6. It was tied with ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5).

For the first time in over a year, KESZ was not #1 18-34 as it dropped to #2. Assuming control of the demo was KALV, which rose from #3 with its third straight up book. The stations were a full share distant. AUDACY Country KMLE dipped to #3 as it halted a three-book surge. It was face-to-face with KNIX, which advanced from #7 with – once again – its best book in over a year. Last month three stations were tied at #4. A flat HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) slipped to #5 where it was joined by KMXP, which leapt from #8 with its best outing in over a year. The other two former #4 stations were SIERRA H Classic Hip Hop KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE) and KLNZ. They landed at #7 and #9, respectively.

KESZ continued to lead the way with the 18-49 crowd, but the race did get a bit closer. KESZ was #1 but with its lowest total in a year. It had about a share lead over the pair of stations at #2. KALV remained in place with a slight increase, while KMXP moved up from #4 with its highest mark in over a year. KSLX held at #4 with its second up book in a row. KNIX advanced from #12 to #5, while iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) cascaded from #3 to #8.

DETROIT: Take Me To Your New Leader

It’s not like they haven’t been here before. For the first time since OCTOBER, BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX was #1 6+ (7.3-7.4). The station was feeling the heat from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955), which jumped two spaces to #2 with its biggest share in over a year (5.9-7.3). iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC saw its three-book winning streak come to a close as it dropped to #3 (7.7-6.6). AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET) slipped to #4 with its lowest score since SEPTEMBER (6.8-6.3). However, if you added in the 1.3 share its stream produced, you could make a case for making the station #1. We’re not here to litigate so discuss among yourselves. BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF dipped to #5 (5.9-5.8) and narrowly defeated two stations at #6. Both stations posted their largest shares since NOVEMBER. They were AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC (5.1-5.7) and iHEARTMEDIA R&B WMXD (MIX 92.3) (4.4-5.7). WNIC was still in control of the cume board with a 2.2% increase (855,000-874,100). The market gained 3.1%.

WRIF and WKQI were in a grand tussle atop the 25-54 leaderboard. WRIF made it two wins in a row with a modest increase, while WKQI moved up to a very close #2 with – again – its highest mark in over a year. A flat WXYT remained at #3, while WNIC dropped to #4. Despite a down book AUDACY Country WYCD was back at #5 and was not far above WCSX, which also had a down book, at #6.

For the second survey in a row, WKQI was both #1 and in double digits 18-34. A flat WRIF was #2 and was close to four shares behind the leader. However, it held a better than a two-share lead over WCSX, which stepped up to #3 with its best outing since APRIL. WNIC dipped to #4, while WMXD advanced from #11 to #5 with its highest total in over a year. It was tied with BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), which stepped up from #6 despite a down book. WXYT fell from #5 to #8.

If you go back to SEPTEMBER, WKQI was #10 18-49. The station has since doubled that share and this month claimed the top prize. A flat WRIF drifted to #2 and was almost a share off the lead. WXYT repeated at #3 with a slight increase, while WMXD jumped from #9 to #4 with its best book since APRIL. WNIC slipped to #5 but was mere inches away from tying WMXD. WCSX moved down into a tie at #6 with WYCD.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL: The Kool Kids Are Back

To no one’s surprise, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) dominated the 6+ sphere when the big guy was in town. The station slipped to #4 last month but rebounded to retake the lead this go-round (6.7-7.3). CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) stepped up to #2 (6.8-6.7), while MPR News-Talk KNOW moved from #5 to #3 (6.5-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) landed its largest share since OCTOBER (6.2-6.5) to jump from #7 to #4. UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL Contemporary Christian KTIS recovered from its post-holiday blues to advance from #8 to #5 (5.0-6.1). HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95 94.5) returned most of last month’s big increase as it fell from #1 to #6 (7.2-6.0). iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN FM 100.3) had its least productive outing since AUGUST (7.1-5.6) as it dropped from #2 to #8. Despite a 9.0% decrease, KQQL still had the biggest cume (775,800-705,800). The market was off by 1.0%.

The top five 25-54 deck was shuffled. KXXR marked the #1 spot with its highest share in over a year. KSTP returned all of last month’s massive increase to drop back to #3. It just nipped KEEY, which stepped up to #3 with its highest score in over a year. KFXN dropped from #2 to #4 with its lowest total since SEPTEMBER. AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) remained at #5 but ended a six-book slide.

There was a lot to unpack in the 18-34 scene. KEEY received a massive share increase as it hit double digits and leapt from #4 to #1. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB was in double-digits for the third book in a row but had to move down to #2. KXXR could not duplicate last survey’s double-digit share as it dipped to #3. KSTP gave back about half of last survey’s huge increase as it slipped to #4. KQQL stepped up to #5 with its best Frosty-free share since SEPTEMBER. MPR Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT) gave back all of last month’s giant share increase – plus a little extra – as it dropped from #5 into a tie at #8 with AUDACY Country KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF).

The 18-49 contest got significantly tighter as the top five stations were separated by a share. KSTP fell out of double digits as it surrendered all of last month’s huge increase, but the station was still listed in the #1 position – alphabetically. It shared the lead with KXXR, which advanced from #4 despite a small decrease. KEEY again posted its best share in over a year to leap from #5 to a not-too-distant #3. KDWB dipped to #4 as it ended a robust two-book surge. KFXN dropped from #2 to #5 with its lowest number since SEPTEMBER.

Another one bites the dust (you can hear that thumping bass line in your head right now). Thank you for reading. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in 28 days to do this all over again.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics.

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call 410-295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News