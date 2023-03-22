Thompson

Former BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA President JIM THOMPSON will be posthumously honored with the organization's Chairman's Award at its breakfast APRIL 19th during the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS. THOMPSON’s wife CINDY will accept the award. THOMPSON, the former WESTINGHOUSE GROUP W RADIO Pres./CEO, KYW-TV/PHILADELPHIA VP/GM, and LIBERTY BROADCASTING co-founder took the reins at the FOUNDATION in 2008.

“JIM made an impact on everyone who worked for or with him,” said Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “He was always helping people in their careers and served as a mentor to many. His steadfast commitment to the mission of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION was unwavering. It is fitting for us to honor his memory and contributions to our industry and the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION.”

Current president TIM MCCARTHY said, “JIM was beloved and admired by many. He had a distinguished career and came to the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION ready to make a difference. JIM’s easy-going manner made it difficult to say no to him, and he increased donations, allowing the FOUNDATION to help more broadcasters in need than ever before.”

The breakfast is free for all broadcasters but registration is required; go to www.broadcastersfoundation.org or call (212) 373-8250 or email info@thebfoa.org to register or for more information.

