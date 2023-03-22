Burns

VIDARE CREATIVE is hiring long-time radio veteran DON BURNS as a fundraising specialist.



His 40-year radio career includes stops at several Contemporary Christian radio stations with his most recent at MEDIA MINISTRIES, INC. Contemporary Christian KBMQ (88.7 THE CROSS)/MONROE, LA (NET NEWS 9/9/2021).



“DON’s love for fundraising coupled with his years of experience as a manager, programmer, and air talent has him uniquely positioned to help our VIDARE clients rise to new levels of success in their ministry,” said VIDARE’s PAUL GOLDSMITH, “we’re excited to have him join our team, and think our clients will love him.”



BURNS added, “Since the first VIDARE Fundraising Conference in 2019, I have been a big fan. I love that I am joining a team that is committed to helping Christian radio stations, and other non-profits, advance their mission to make this world a better place to live."



His first day is SATURDAY (4/1).

