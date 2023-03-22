Photo: Tamara Conniff (Photo: AMR Songs)

Industry veteran TAMARA CONNIFF has launched AMR SONGS as a global independent music publishing, rights management, and catalog marketing company, with backing from private capital for catalog acquisitions and frontline operations, including artist and songwriter development, label distribution, film and TV licensing, digital marketing, and more.

CONNIFF founded the company with private equity professional STEVE REINSTADTLER, with offices in LOS ANGELES and NEW YORKI, announcing the acquisitions of catalogs from JOHN SEBASTIAN and THE LOVIN' SPOONFUL along with GRAMMY-winning reggae group SOJA.

AMR has acquired interest in SEBASTIAN’s entire catalog, including his publishing and artist royalties from “Daydream,” “Summer In The City,” “Do You Believe In Magic,” “Younger Girl,” “You Didn’t Have To Be So Nice,” and "Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?,” as well as his 1975 self-penned hit, “Welcome Back,” the theme to the sitcom “Welcome Back Kotter.”

The company has also acquired interests in the majority of SOJA’s catalog, spanning from the band’s inception through 2020, including music publishing, various master recordings and artist royalties.

Commented SEBASTIAN, “AMR’s involvement in my catalog, and specifically the enthusiasm I’m feeling from TAMARA CONNIFF about this material, will insure that my songs will keep singing for a good long time.”

AMR has also acquired interests in the publishing, producer and artist royalties of hundreds of celebrated songs across multiple genres, including hits recorded by artists such as BRANTLEY GILBERT, BOSTON, CARLY SIMON, CELINE DION, CHARLIE DANIELS, EMINEM, ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, JAMES ARTHUR, JANET JACKSON, JENNIFER LOPEZ, JUANES, KANE BROWN, LEONA LEWIS, LIL WAYNE, LINDA RONSTADT, LITTLE RIVER BAND, LUKE COMBS, PITBULL, PURE PRAIRIE LEAGUE, WESTLIFE and YANDEL, among others.

As a frontline company, AMR has signed global music publishing deals with award-winning producer, writer and multi-instrumentalist ERIK JANSON and AUSTRALIAN artist and soul man EJ WORLAND, who will also be releasing new music under AMR’s label.

Said CONNIFF, “I’m ecstatic to announce the launch of AMR SONGS and fully realize our vision of building a truly creative home for our artists and writers -- not just acquiring rights, but proactively nurturing and marketing catalogs, signing and developing artists with frontline operations. We’ve established a stellar film and TV sync licensing team, label distribution and digital marketing support to uniquely foster new opportunities and revenue growth for our roster and catalogs. We’re passionate about the music and incredibly proud to represent and take care of these amazing works, ensuring they are exposed to new audiences for generations to come.”

Prior to launching AMR, Conniff held senior executive roles as EVP of ROC NATION MUSIC PUBLISHING, COO of ARTIST PUBLISHING GROUP, and President of FRONT LINE MANAGEMENT/TICKETMASTER, and was BILLBOARD Editor-in-Chief from 2004 to 2008.

REINSTADTLER has extensive experience as a private equity investor focused on the media, entertainment and communications sectors, having served as a Partner at SR CAPITAL ADVISORS and Co-Head of TD CAPITAL in NEW YORK CITY, which deployed over $1B in private equity and mezzanine investments.

