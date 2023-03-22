Slush Puppy & Prescription Songs' Shari Fitch

Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS has added SLUSH PUPPY to their roster by way of A&R Manager SHARI FITCH.

Following the 2021 release of his breakout viral hit “EAT SPIT! (feat. ROYAL & THE SERPENT),” SLUSH PUPPY has dropped a string of singles that range from manic hyperpop to a genre he calls “sweet pop indie stuff."

The pairing of SLUSH PUPPY with FITCH seemed almost inevitable, as their worlds continually collided through SLUSH’s management team at MDDN and his collaborations with other PRESCRIPTION SONGS artists including SNOW WIFE.

Said SHARI, “I have been a fan of SLUSH PUPPY for a while now and it really feels like the stars aligned to allow us to officially work together. Over the course of the last year, there have been many instances continuing to put me into his orbit. What put it over the edge was seeing how incredible he is in the room with artists and how his productions really do have a unique sound of their own. SNOW WIFE, who I also signed earlier this year, has put so much trust in SLUSH and this catalyst really spawned an incredible working relationship between the two of us.“

Added SLUSH PUPPY, “I have been watching PRESCRIPTOIN SONGS for a long time, the people who run it, and their clients. I think they are an unparalleled publishing company who truly take the time to hone in on growing careers properly for the long haul which fits into the overall future I am creating with my team at MDDN. SHARI is passionate and has a killer drive. I love her vision and her commitment to her clients. Can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

