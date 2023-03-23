Sets Headliners

The 2023 version of MILWAUKEE's SUMMERFEST has announced much of the lineup for the three-weekend event. Celebrating its 55th anniversary, SUMMERFEST will feature ERIC CHURCH, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, IMAGINE DRAGONS, ODESZA, ZAC BROWN BAND, ZACH BRYAN, SANTA FE KLAN, EARTH, WIND & FIRE, NOAH KAHAN, AVA MAX, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, SEAN PAUL, COI LERAY, JAPANESE BREAKFAST, YELLOWCARD, SMOKEY ROBINSON, FLEET FOXES and more. SUMMERFEST takes place JUNE 22-24, JUNE 29-JULY 1, and JULY 6-8.

MILWAUKEE WORLD FESTIVAL, INC. CEO DON SMILEY commented, "Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of MILWAUKEE, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at SUMMERFEST and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run."

