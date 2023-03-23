Nadel

Longtime TEXAS RANGERS radio voice ERIC NADEL will take the start of the 2023 regular season off to deal with mental health issues.

A statement from NADEL, who joined the RANGERS in 1979 and is a longtime mental health advocate, said that he is receiving treatment for "anxiety, insomnia and depression which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love."

MATT HICKS and JARED SANDLER are calling RANGERS games in the Hall of Famer's absence on a network headed by AUDACY Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS.

