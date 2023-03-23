Shomby

Consultant JOHN SHOMBY was recently told by his brother - a fairly new Country radio listener - that his station of choice plays “the same eight songs” over and over. While SHOMBY notes that it’s “sad that he has that impression already,” the COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner realized that his brother’s impression is indicative of the overall lack of innovation in the format.

Writes SHOMBY in his latest column for ALL ACCESS, “Most stations sound the same about 85-90% of the time. Bowtie commercial breaks twice per hour that are crazy long! Jocks using five to seven seconds of a 10-second intro to spout the station’s name and slogan. And bland slogans that tell me nothing about the station other than its music … I hear the same basic current music everywhere; nothing special or out of the ordinary.”

His takeaway is that “radio, and particularly Country radio, is playing NOT TO LOSE” rather than playing to win. That includes a “conservative approach, minimal chances for mistakes” and “doing what’s tried and true.”

So in SHOMBY’s new column, “Are We Actually Programming Not To Lose?,” in ALL ACCESS' CONSULTANT TIPS section, he outlines five steps for how radio can start playing to win. Find those tips — and the rest of SHOMBY’s column — here.

