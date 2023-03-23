Erwin

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and SOUTHERN PACIFIC MUSIC have jointly signed artist DREW ERWIN to a global publishing deal. The NASHVILLE-based MEMPHIS native has an extensive history in live performance and production, managing front-of-house and production for THE BAND CAMINO and working as an audio engineer for RESTLESS ROAD and DYLAN SCHNEIDER. ERWIN is the first signing for SOUTHERN PACIFIC MUSIC.

During the pandemic shutdown, ERWIN began to focus on his songwriting and performing; He is currently collaborating with SADLER VADEN, record producer and lead guitarist for JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT. As a musician, he has toured in bands for Country artist CHAYCE BECKHAM, Indie Rock band GOLDPARK and Folk artist HUNTER METTS.

ERWIN said, "I’ve had a lot of these songs for a while now, and it’s been a really cool process of letting go a little bit and collaborating with SADLER. It all feels really cool. Simple. Like people playing music. And that’s the sound I’m chasing."

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Sr. Director/A&R CHRISTINA WILTSHIRE said, "DREW has some kind of magic that’s hard to explain. I’m such a fan of him and can’t wait to watch him take flight."

ERWIN plans to release new music soon, supported by a tour originating from his RV "home on wheels."

« see more Net News