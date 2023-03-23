Noble

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA has promoted MAGGIE NOBLE to Digital Media Strategist for its 81 stations across 11 states. This new position was adapted and created after Digital Media Director JOHN BRANDON left in JANUARY 2023. In her new role, NOBLE will be responsible for overseeing NORTHWESTERN’s digital media campaigns, developing strategies to strengthen NORTHWESTERN’s online presence, and ensuring that NORTHWESTERN MEDIA brand messages are effectively communicated across all digital channels.



“MAGGIE is all about the mission,” said Dir./Marketing CARL BLISS. “She's the right person to lead NORTHWESTERN’s digital efforts. I’m looking forward to working with her and learning from her.”



NOBLE commented, “I’m beyond excited to continue working for NORTHWESTERN MEDIA in the role of digital media strategist. I can’t wait to learn and grow in this position and continue collaborating with our fantastic stations to create campaigns and strategies that serve our listeners and our mission!”



NOBLE served as NORTHWESTERN’s Marketing OM since AUGUST 2022.

« see more Net News