JV

The body of KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANSICO's JEFFREY "JV" VANDERGRIFT has been found. According to KTVU Fox 2/SAN FRANCISCO, the body was found at PIER 39 in SAN FRANCISCO late WEDNESDAY (3/22), and has been identified by the medical examiner as VANDERGRIFT who was 55. JV has been missing since FEBRUARY 23rd at his home in SAN FRANCISCO, prompting a region-wide search for him (NET NEWS 2/27).

No cause of death has been determined yet, but JV had spoken publicly about the effects that LYME disease has had on his body, suffering continued ailments like "brain fog," dizziness, migraines and blurred vision. He has also spoken publically about dealing with ideations of self-harm in the past, especially when discussing how he was dealing with Lyme disease.

According to KTVU, earlier this month, his wife, NATASHI YI, told the public she did not believe her husband was coming back.Click here to read the full story.

« see more Net News