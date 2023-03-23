Helping Student Podcasters

SPOTIFY is expanding its NextGen program for college podcasting programs to historically Black colleges and universities, and the company kicked off SPELMAN COLLEGE's NextGen program in ATLANTA on MONDAY (3/20) with a NextGen Creator Day event.

SPELMAN is offering a custom curriculum on podcasting co-developed with SPELMAN's Dr. MICHELLE HITE and other faculty along with SPOTIFY's SoundUp team. Five freshman SPELMAN students interested in an audio media career will receive a multi-year $10,000 scholarship for their sophomore, junior, and senior years. A weeklong "SPOTIFY Labs Creator Program" will train aspiring podcasters using the SPOTIFY FOR PODCASTERS (formerly ANCHOR) platform.

“I’m so grateful to this partnership at SPOTIFY for uplifting students and continuing to highlight more black excellence in this country,” said Rep. NIKEMA WILLIAMS (D-GA), who attended the event. “SPOTIFY is coming in at a time when a lot of people are saying they want to support HBCUs, but they are stepping up and doing it.”

“We have more than 50 students who have reported having already created their own podcasts, and more than double that number who have indicated an early interest in a career in the audio industry,” said Dr. HITE. “These numbers weren’t surprising to me because SPELMAN students have routinely indicated a sophisticated understanding of the importance of storytelling as a needed companion to their investment in social justice. Our students value storytelling as an instrument for expanding how people confront the possibilities for how Black lives can be imagined and considered. This partnership with SPOTIFY gives them an opportunity to learn how to enhance and professionalize their interests.”

“Leading with audio and centering it in our approach has led us to capturing our voices and the sounds of our environment in compelling ways,” added Dr. HITE. “It has allowed us to establish an oral history in the classroom, and in doing so, we have expanded the register for hearing an environment of inquiry that reflects on Black people thinking about Black children -- as well as other Black people -- with love, respect, and probing. In SPOTIFY, we have a committed partner who understands the importance of our objective and is skilled in storytelling that involves the richness of this landscape of Black life and can help guide us toward recovering parts of the story that we didn’t know how to tell or capture so that it so profoundly reflects what we experience.”

“Together, we’re setting out to create a new class of Black content creators -- equipping them with tools and resources to develop their podcast skill sets and ultimately making a career in audio more accessible for the next generation of storytellers,” said SPOTIFY Equity & Impact Lead KRISTIN JARRETT. “But this is just the beginning, and I’m eager to expand SPOTIFY’s NextGen program to more HBCU campuses in the future.”

