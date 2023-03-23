JV Remembered

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO paid a touching on-air tribute to its late on-air personality, JEFFREY "JV" VANDERGRIFT, after his body was found late WEDNESDAY night (NET NEWS 3/23). JV suffered from LYME DISEASE, a plight he told his listeners about. Listen to the station's official tribute here.

"Every morning, he made us laugh," said a co-worker over WIZ KHALIFA's "See You Again." "He was always full of love. And throughout his struggles, he still cared enough to share his pain and his hope with all of us."

Earlier this month, his wife, NATASHI YI, a fellow on-air personality at the station, told the public she did not believe her husband was coming back after he was missing for more than a week.

« see more Net News