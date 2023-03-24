New Shows

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WGKB-A-W269DL (101.7 THE TRUTH)/MILWAUKEE has added a pair of new shows to its lineup, including a new morning show. "TRUTH BE TOLD," with communications coach DENISE THOMAS and BIG TEN NETWORK sportscaster TELLY HUGHES, will air 7-9a (CT), replacing "MKE IN THE MORNING," while current morning host and MILWAUKEE BUCKS in-game host MELANIE RICKS will take over the noon hour with "NOTHIN' BUT THE TRUTH." SHERWIN HUGHES' show will move from 10a-1p to 9a-noon to make room for RICKS' new show. The changes will take place on APRIL 3rd.

"We're excited to bring a new lineup of voices to our listeners," said GM CHERIE HARRIS. "Our new hosts are passionate and knowledgeable about the issues that matter most to the black community. We aim to provide a platform for authentic and unfiltered discussion, and we're confident that our new lineup will deliver for our partners and fans."

