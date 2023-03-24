Career Day

Current and former NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE players visited INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M RECORDS earlier this week for a daylong "Career Day" educating them about the music industry with panel discussions and listening sessions. The event was part of the NFL's Career Tours program. Among the label executives speaking to the players were Chairman/CEO JOHN JANICK, Vice Chairman STEVE BERMAN, and SVP/Sports and Gaming DAVID NIEMAN, along with the NFL's SVP/Marketing and Communications TRACY PERLMAN and artists LIL MOSEY, ZACK BIA, midwxst, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, EST GEE, and BAS.

“INTERSCOPE has had a close relationship with the NFL for many years now,” said BERMAN. “So when TRACY called us to gauge our interest in hosting players for a first-ever, daylong interactive experience in the business of music, we said yes immediately. It was a hugely impactful day for everyone at Interscope and we made important friendships with some incredible players that we hope will last long into the future.”

“Hosting a group of elite athletes from the NFL who are interested in the business of music in our offices, was thrilling for all the IGA executives involved,” said NIEMAN. “There were a number of great exchanges between players and our artists who learned from each other throughout the day. We’re so grateful to the NFL for choosing IGA as their first-ever music partner for NFL Career Tours.”

PERLMAN said, “We started NFL Career Tours to use our platform to create opportunities for our players and legends to interact with some of the most successful business leaders in the world. Our players had a great time hearing from IGA leadership and artists and even were able to interact in the company’s new state-of-the-art studios. It was a really inspiring day.”

Janick, Perlman, Berman



