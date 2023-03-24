This Weekend

For the 17th year, SIRIUSXM is broadcasting live from the ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL in MIAMI. "UMF RADIO," which also airs as a weekly show on FRIDAYS, is airing live coverage of the festival on the DIPLO'S REVOLUTION channel starting at 5p (ET) TODAY through MONDAY (3/27), with live DJ sets from ALESSO, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, CARL COX, KX5, MARSHMELLO, REZZ, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, TIËSTO, and others, plus behind-the-scenes features and interviews.

SIRIUSXM is opening its MIAMI studios soon and is previewing the new facility with special pre-ULTRA shows on BPM 3-5p, CHILL 6-8p, and, with sets from DIPLO and ANABEL ENGLUND, on DIPLO'S REVOLUTION 9-11p.

PANDORA will also offer a limited-run ULTRA station featuring music from the headliners.

