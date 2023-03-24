-
SiriusXM Broadcasting Live From Ultra Music Festival
by Perry Michael Simon
March 24, 2023
For the 17th year, SIRIUSXM is broadcasting live from the ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL in MIAMI. "UMF RADIO," which also airs as a weekly show on FRIDAYS, is airing live coverage of the festival on the DIPLO'S REVOLUTION channel starting at 5p (ET) TODAY through MONDAY (3/27), with live DJ sets from ALESSO, ARMIN VAN BUUREN, CARL COX, KX5, MARSHMELLO, REZZ, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, TIËSTO, and others, plus behind-the-scenes features and interviews.
SIRIUSXM is opening its MIAMI studios soon and is previewing the new facility with special pre-ULTRA shows on BPM 3-5p, CHILL 6-8p, and, with sets from DIPLO and ANABEL ENGLUND, on DIPLO'S REVOLUTION 9-11p.
PANDORA will also offer a limited-run ULTRA station featuring music from the headliners.