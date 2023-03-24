Lane

HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH adds MEGHAN LANE to the newly-created afternoon co-host role, joining JEFF MILES on 4/3. The PALM BEACH COUNTY native and GRACIE AWARD winner, LANE was most recently heard on cross-state COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WAPE/JACKSONVILLE, wrapping up a 10-year run in JANUARY, most recently co-hosting mornings (NET NEWS 1/25).

WRMF Brand Content Dir. RANDI WEST said, “I am beyond thrilled for the next era in WRMF afternoons! MEGHAN LANE is the perfect addition to our brand and I can’t wait to expand on the MEGHAN & MILES brand. MEGHAN checks all the boxes! Smart, funny and irreverent. I can’t wait for her to get started.”

HUBBARD RADIO/WEST PALM BEACH SVP/ Market Mgr. ELIZABETH HAMMA added, “WRMF and our other HUBBARD brands already have the biggest names and best air talent in the market. Bringing MEGHAN, a seasoned veteran with proven results home to PALM BEACH COUNTY is a great opportunity to provide the market with fresh, relevant and topical content for their drive home. She and JEFF are going to be great together!”

LANE said, “I’m incredibly excited to return to my hometown and join the world-class team at HUBBARD BROADCASTING! WRMF is a legendary brand and I cannot wait to be a part of a company that maintains a sincere commitment to culture, talent, and community. I am very grateful for this opportunity and thankful for the support that I have already received from the entire team. Thank you to ELIZABETH, BRUCE, and RANDI for this amazing opportunity! This is exactly where I want to be and I can't wait to get started with JEFF!”

