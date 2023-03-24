New Partner

RYMAN HOSPITALITY Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE is now available for streaming 24/7 on the iHEARTRADIO app, including live GRAND OLE OPRY performances and the station's specialty programming. It remains available for streaming on WSMRadio.com and the WSM app.

In other station news, it's currently running a "Spring BLAKE" programming feature, celebrating the season by playing a track-by-track presentation of a BLAKE SHELTON album every FRIDAY afternoon at 5p (CT). TONIGHT (3/24), the station is featuring SHELTON’s 2014 album, BRINGING BACK THE SUNSHINE. Next week will be BASED ON A TRUE STORY ... from 2013.

« see more Net News