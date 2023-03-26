McGlocklin

Industry veteran TRACY McGLOCKLIN has been promoted to General Manager of the COLUMBIA, TN-based music and event venue THE MULEHOUSE, co-owned by COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member BLAIR GARNER and his husband and former on-air teammate, ERIC GARNER. She joined the venue in 2021 as head of business development.

Prior to THE MULEHOUSE, McGLOCKLIN was VP/Sales & Marketing for ADVENT where she oversaw projects for the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, DALLAS COWBOYS and several universities. In 2001 she started MISSION MANAGEMENT, where for 13 years she represented NASHVILLE artists, including LITTLE BIG TOWN, MARTY STUART, DARRYL WORLEY and DANNY GOKEY. During the previous decade, she worked in SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's Sales and Marketing department.

“We’ve all witnessed TRACY’s drive, second to none, her attention to detail, and her willingness to simply do whatever it takes and it’s awe-inspiring,” said BLAIR GARNER. “The decision to elevate her was an easy one. We are confident that TRACY will continue to take THE MULEHOUSE to a whole new level.”

Added ERIC GARNER, “TRACY’s promotion will allow both BLAIR and I the bandwidth to focus on future phases of THE MULEHOUSE's growth. There are plans to expand the existing space, and to add a hotel and restaurant to the property. We are so grateful for all the hard work she’s already done, and can’t wait to see all she will achieve in her new role.”

Said COLUMBIA native McGLOCKLIN, "THE MULEHOUSE is an absolute godsend for both me and my hometown. It’s enriching the culture and bringing nationally-recognized talent to COLUMBIA. As an eighth-generation Columbian, I’m proud to be a part of something so big for our special community.”

The 55,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art venue, located about 40 minutes from NASHVILLE, has hosted concerts and other events since its opening in 2021 (NET NEWS 7/13/20).

Congratulate her here, or by phone at (931) 490-9400 ext. 106.

