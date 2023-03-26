Programmers: We're Talking Your Language

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 is less than one month away! It's our third year as a virtual event, and it has an amazing agenda, with 81 Grade A+ speakers who know their stuff and will share their knowledge with you from 9a-3p, APRIL 26, 27, 28 via the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD. Each day’s menu of six sessions will be streamed across ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, and your key to registration is located, here.

Virtual vs Live Addresses The High Cost Of Travel, Hotels, Meals And More

Sure, people want to get out and mingle and see each other face to face, but that’s a problem for many due to finances. Recently, iHEARTMEDIA slashed T&E spending and the other radio companies are following suit.

Convenience wins! It’s only $200 to see all 18 sessions as they broadcast APRIL 26, 27, 28 and later, see them on-demand as many times as you like from the convenience of your office or home across any two devices that you choose.

If you’ve recently bought a plane ticket, or checked into a hotel room, you know it’s very expensive. For just $200 you have full access to everything that ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 has to offer … and if you are out of work, you get to attend for just $100.

81 amazing speakers; wonderful learning opportunities

18 sessions over three days; six sessions daily

No costly airfare or car travel

No expensive hotel rooms

Low dough: $200 registration; $100 if out of work

Able to attend from office, home or anywhere on any two devices

On-demand streaming in case you missed a session or want to see it again

Register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, right now!

Winning Their Next Occasion: Programming To Fragmented Audiences And Short Attention Spans On Friday, April 28th 10:00 – 10:45a (PT)

This session will focus on real-world issues. With attention in short supply and demand never greater, radio must exceed audience expectations. Success is a game of inches and everything about your on-air product matters now more than ever - imaging, talent, strategy, promotions, and marketing.

Music – Importance of grabbing the audience's attention when we introduce new music and highlight features

Promotions – Innovative ways to execute on-air and online

Digital – Leveraging platform programs to bring the audience back to over the air listening/streaming.

Get the latest insights and learn from the best.

Moderator :

ANDREW CURRAN, President/COO, DMR/INTERACTIVE

Speakers :

AARON ROBERTS, OM, AUDACY/SACRAMENTO

CHRIS EBBOTT, VP/Programming, AUDACY/LOS ANGELES

JIMMY STEAL, VP/Brand & Content, WMTX & WSHE/CHICAGO

TERRI AVERY, Dir./Branding/Programming, WALR/ATLANTA

TROY HANSON, VP/Prog./Rock Formats, VP/Ops, CUMULUS/CHICAGO

All of our speakers, some of the finest minds in radio, music, streaming and podcasting, are sharing ideas for cutting-edge sessions filled with the latest information that will be of personal and career benefit to you. They are working together to help shape some incredible learning sessions for you to attend during ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, so sign up now.

Here’s just some of what you can learn:

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

And now, here is the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 AGENDA!

$200 For ALL ACCESS To See All Three Days Of The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. $100 If You Are Out Of Work.

You can reward your career and your future with the gift of knowledge – Register now for the most-anticipated, affordable virtual learning experience ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. powered by the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

Register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 on APRIL 26, 27, 28 -- 18 sessions, six daily, from 9a-3p (PT) for just $200. Just $100 if you are out of work. Attend ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 without the high costs of travel, hotels, and a lack of T&E budgets during the initial broadcast or later on-demand to watch as many times as you like.

Three days of learning, 18 sessions total from 9a to 3p (PT), APRIL 26, 27, 28. All sessions will be available on-demand to watch over and over as many times as you like across any two devices of your choice.

Register now for ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.





« see more Net News