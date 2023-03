Awards

The RADIO & TELEVISION NEWS ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA handed out its 73nd annual GOLDEN MIKE AWARDS for local broadcast journalistic excellence at a ceremony SATURDAY evening (3/25) in UNIVERSAL CITY, CA. The event named winners and finalists in several categories for both radio and television, with ABC O&O KABC-TV (ABC7)/LOS ANGELES anchor MARC BROWN, NBC O&O KNBC-TV (NBC 4)/LOS ANGELES anchor VIKKI VARGAS, and FOX O&O KTTV (FOX 11)/LOS ANGELES reporter HAL EISNER honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Radio winners included:

R-01, Division A – Best Newscast Over 15 Minutes: AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES, KNX MORNING NEWS

R-02, Division A – Best Newscast Under 15 Minutes: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, MICHAEL CROZIER

R-06, Division B – Best Individual Writing: CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk KCLU-A-F/THOUSAND OAKS-SANTA BARBARA, Fancy a Fin-ternship: The School For Mermaids

R-07, Division A – Best Sports Reporting: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC (LAist 89.3)/LOS ANGELES, The EAST LA Classic Returns, With A Sense Of Hope

R-06, Division B – Best Sports Reporting: KCLU, DALLAS COWBOYS Mania Comes To VENTURA COUNTY

R-10, Division B – Best “Live” Coverage Of A News Story: KCLU, SANTA BARBARA COUNTY Inferno

R-11, Division A - Best Long Form Program or Documentary: KFI, THIS SAND IS MY SAND: THE STOLEN LEGACY OF BRUCE'S BEACH

R-13, Division B - Best News Reporting: KCLU, Russian Family Steps Up to Host Ukrainian Refugee

R-17, Division B – Best Investigative Reporting: VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk-Classical KVPR/FRESNO-KPRX/BAKERSFIELD, BAKERSFIELD PD Fails to Identify People in Crisis

R-23, Division A – Best Business And Consumer Reporting: KPCC, A Tough Pandemic Christmas on Pacific Boulevard

R-24, Division B – Best Government And Political Reporting: KVPR, Police Want to Turn Library into Police Station

R-27, Division A – Best Digital News Reporting: KFI, Russians at the CALIFORNIA/MEXICO Border

P-02, Division B – Best Podcast Feature Reporting: KCLU, Building of the World’s Largest Animal Crossing

« see more Net News