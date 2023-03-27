Poehler (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

AUDACY's CADENCE13 has signed a deal with AMY POEHLER's PAPER KITE PRODUCTIONS and writer/producer LIZ CACKOWSKI for three 10-episode seasons of a satirical scripted podcast that will focus on different characters each season (with crossover appearances). POEHLER will star in the first season, self-help parody podcast, "SAY MORE WITH DR? SHEILA" (the question mark is intentional), playing the titular couples therapist with actors and comedians appearing as the couples in therapy.

In a joint statement, POEHLER and CACKOWSKI said, “We are huge fans of podcasts and we can’t wait to poke fun at all the things we love about them, and to do so with CADENCE13.” “They had me at AMY and LIZ. From there came a brilliant concept that we absolutely wanted to be a part of,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “CADENCE13 is excited to bring this kind of hilarious and smart storytelling to the space, and we are so proud to be in this with PAPER KITE.”

« see more Net News