Don't Sleep On This Session -- You'll Miss Out

The world of radio, music, streaming and podcasting all have their challenges, and the changes are coming fast. That’s why we are presenting ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, APRIL 26, 27, 28 and the FULL AGENDA here. Then, you can register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 here.

This is our third annual virtual presentation designed to bring A+ experts and content creators to you for the low price of just $200 – and only $100 if you are out of work – with six sessions daily – a total of 18 sessions in all that you can later watch over and over, on-demand across any two devices that you choose beginning the first week of MAY.

Convenience wins! It’s only $200 to see all 18 sessions as they broadcast APRIL 26, 27, 28 and later, see them on-demand as many times as you like from the convenience of your office or home across any two devices that you choose.

Why Virtual Instead Of Live?

Sure, people want to get out and mingle and see each other face to face, but that’s a problem for many due to finances. Recently, iHEARTMEDIA slashed T&E spending and the other radio companies are following suit.

No expensive planes, no airport parking fees, no pricey hotel rooms or costly ground transportation – just a great learning opportunity that doesn’t pull you away from your daily job, and allows you to learn at your convenience. There are 81 great speakers who will provide you with new, actionable ideas for success that will make a difference to you, your career, and your present job.

Voiceover 2023: Imaging, Commercial, AI And More

KELLY DOHERTY, President/Founder, THE IMAGING HOUSE will guide you through and explore the do’s and don’ts of Voiceover in this year’s session with even more audio genres! All sponsored by BENZTOWN on FRIDAY, APRIL 28th at 1p (PT).

Featuring massively successful expert and beginner voices. KELLY will talk about the introduction of AI and its impact on the industry as well as best practices for today’s talent. YINKA LADEINDE, President, YINKA's VOICE has a vibrant, fresh take on the VO industry. DONOVAN CORNEETZ, President, DONCO PRODUCTIONS, SCOTT CHAMBERS, President, SCOTT CHAMBERS VO are well known talents in the field sharing insights on what breeds success. Radio, TV, Audiobooks, Commercials and a ton more. It’s all here!

And just ahead of this session, BENZTOWN will announce the winners of the BENZTOWN 50 and the recipient of the CHRIS CORLEY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD will also be announced.

All of our speakers, some of the finest minds in radio, music, streaming and podcasting, are sharing ideas for cutting-edge sessions filled with the latest information that will be of personal and career benefit to you. They are working together to help shape some incredible learning sessions for you to attend during ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, so sign up now.

Below is ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023’s Agenda -- a series of amazing, creative, and thoughtful speakers/creators, ready to talk to you about the tough subjects facing our industries:

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

$200 For ALL ACCESS To See All Three Days Of The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. $100 If You Are Out Of Work.

You can reward your career and your future with the gift of knowledge – Register now for the most-anticipated, affordable virtual learning experience ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. powered by the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

Register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 on APRIL 26, 27, 28 -- 18 sessions, six daily, from 9a-3p (PT) for just $200. Just $100 if you are out of work. Attend ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 without the high costs of travel, hotels, and a lack of T&E budgets during the initial broadcast or later on-demand to watch as many times as you like.

Three days of learning, 18 sessions total from 9a to 3p (PT), APRIL 26, 27, 28. All sessions will be available on-demand to watch over and over as many times as you like across any two devices of your choice.

Register now for ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.

« see more Net News