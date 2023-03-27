MAJOR KEYSTONE LLC Top 40/Rhythmic LOUD RADIO/PENNYSLVANIA has added ALLENTOWN, PA native and accomplished local DJ, JABEZ "BEZ MUSIQ" CARRASQUILLA for nights.

LOUD RADIO/PENNSYLVANIA is a network of stations consisting of WLEV HD4/W257DI WLEV-HD4 (LOUD 99.3)/READING, PA, WHOL-A/W295CR (106.9)/ALLENTOWN, PA, WEST-A/W258DV (99.5)/EASTON, PA, and WZWW-HD3 W268BB (LOUD 101.5)/STATE COLLEGE, PA.

CARRASQUILLA commented, "When I cracked the mic, it was the same feeling as mixing a record for the first time. I was hooked. It's truly a dream come true to start my radio career in my hometown, on LOUD RADIO."

LOUD RADIO Owner/Brand Manager PAT "DJ GROOVES" CERULLO added, "While some broadcasters are using technology to decrease employee counts, we are growing our local and regional talent roster. We're all for embracing technology to improve operational workflows. However, we believe the point of differentiation for radio is its ability to connect with listeners through engaging personalities. I couldn't be more proud of JABEZ. He's a future superstar whose presentation, persistence, and talent have earned him a daily spot on the radio at twenty years old."

