New Music Series

CENTER STAGE MAGAZINE will launch a monthly show in West NASHVILLE, LIVE FROM THE LOVELESS BARN MUSIC SERIES, which will kick off on APRIL 17th at 7:30p (CT). The show will be livestreamed from the LOVELESS BARN to viewers via the magazine's social media properties. Tickets can also be purchased by those wishing to attend the event in person, meet the artists, and experience a LOVELESS meal.

The kickoff event will include performances by TY HERNDON, ALLIE COLLEEN, KEITH BURNS and a top three contestant on season 22 of THE VOICE, MORGAN MYLES. A portion of the proceeds of the event will support the military and first responder-focused charity FOLDS OF HONOR.

CENTER STAGE MAGAZINE Pres. TOMMY LEMON said, “CENTER STAGE MAGAZINE is very excited about our new series of monthly musical events LIVE FROM THE LOVELESS BARN on the grounds of the LOVELESS CAFÉ. We will be bringing your favorite performers and new independent artists into this intimate setting and sending out a three-hour, eight-camera livestream of each event. Each show contributes directly to the military family support group, FOLDS OF HONOR, and their mission to raise funds for the further educational costs of their designated families, which we are honored to support. We hope to see a room full of music lovers and entertainment enthusiasts enjoying these special, close-up feature performances over the coming year!”

