The 2023 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, which took place MONDAY night (3/27) at LOS ANGELES' DOLBY THEATRE, the 10th annual iteration of the event, was hosted by LENNY KRAVITZ and televised live on FOX ENTERTAINMENT, with HARRY STYLES named Artist Of The Year, while INNOVATOR AWARD winner TAYLOR SWIFT's "Anti-Hero" was Song Of The Year

SWIFT received the 2023 iHEARTRADIO INNOVATOR AWARD from PHOEBE BRIDGERS, who introduced her with the comment, "We're lucky to grow up in a TAYLOR SWIFT world."

"I tried to make the right decisions for me at the time," said SWIFT to screaming fans. "The coolest ideas, moves or choices are the new ones, the ones that set a precedent. The thousands of dumb ideas I've had have led me to the good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail, so go easy on yourself."

"Music is what I'm all about," said KRAVITZ in his opening remarks before referencing his sorrow about the morning's school shootings in NASHVILLE. "AMERICA, we must do better, and we will do better."

The first winner of the evening, the #1 Most Played Artist Of The Year, went to DOJA CAT, who thanked her fans profusely, while Latin Pop Song Of The Year was awarded to BECKY G & CAROL G's "Mamii" and Country Song Of The Year was COLE SWINDELL's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina." H.E.R. presented Tour Of The Year to COLDPLAY, who showed up live from SAO PAOLO, BRAZIL to perform their BTS collaboration, "My Universe." Best Collaboration went to SAM SMITH and KIM PETRAS for "Unholy," while Dance Song Of The Year was BEBE REXHA & DAVID GUETTA's "I'm Good (Blue)." IMAGINE DRAGONS earned Best Duo/Group Of The Year, while FUTURE f/DRAKE & TEMS' "WAIT FOR U" was Best Rap Song Of The Year.

ICON AWARD recipient P!NK -- who received the honor from KELLY CLARKSON -- got the party started as the show opener with a spectacular "Trustfall," then KEITH URBAN followed with his hit from last year, "Brown Eyes Baby," and his high-energy 2014 rocker, "Somewhere In My Car."

TITANIUM winner LATTO was up next with her dual trap-pop hits "Big Energy" and "Lottery" ("Cha-ching cha-ching"), while PAT BENATAR and NEIL GIRALDO joined P!NK and CLARKSON for a tribute featuring "Just Give Me a Reason" and "What About Us" that wowed the crowd before Best New Country Artist winner CODY JOHNSON ("'Til You Can't"), MUNI LONG ("Hrs And Hrs") and GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS ("Ramon Ayala") performed in the promising new artist segment.

LL COOL J then waxed eloquent on the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop going back to DJ KOOL HERC, with a spitfire, spoken-word appreciation. "That's a hip-hop god, not rock 'n' roll," he rhymed. "Platinum uranium, lyrical titanium... helping rappers earn an obituary from a historian. The last poet, revolutionary with guns loaded ... That's hip-hop."

BUFFALO BILLS' recovering defensive back DAMAR HAMLIN introduced host KRAVITZ, who rocked his way through a high-energy medley of his greatest hits, including "American Woman," "Fly Away" and "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

CHER, DONALD FAISON & ZACH BRAFF, JOEL McHALE, JORDAN DAVIX, NICOLE SCHERZINGER, NIKKI GLASER, ICE SPICE and TLC were among those who presented awards.

The awards "celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHEARTRADIO stations and the iHEARTRADIO app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2023," with presentations in multiple categories and live performances "while telling the stories of the winning artists’ road to #1."

The event was also heard on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations nationwide and on the iHEARTRADIO app.

For a full list of winners, go here.

