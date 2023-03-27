Liane Sousa

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has promoted LIANE SOUSA to Director Of Affiliate Sales.

SOUSA, who joined the company in 2019, will manage and affiliate content partnerships for morning shows including "DeDe In The Morning" and "ANNA & RAVEN" as well as THE BAKA BOYZ' weekday shows and numerous weekend mix shows.LIANE has also added "The FRANK SKI Show With NINA BROWN" and JOHN TESH’s "Intelligence For Your Life" to her sales portfolio.

Commented SOUDA, “I'm so proud to be a part of COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' talented team and deliver the best product lineup in our industry while serving the utmost value to our content partners and affiliates.”

