Adds Access To Spotify Open Access

LIBSYN’s GLOW.FM podcast monetization platform has added access to SPOTIFY Open Access, allowing GLOW.FM podcasters to offer their subscription plans through SPOTIFY. SPOTIFY Open Access has been available since 2021.

“With the mission of giving podcast creators more opportunities to grow their businesses, LIBSYN is thrilled to kick off our partnership with SPOTIFY by officially launching SPOTIFY Open Access,” said LIBSYN Principal Product Mgr. YVETE MENASE. “Creators can easily unlock this feature for their podcast, open a world of possibilities for growing their reach, and manage their relationship with their audience on their terms.”

« see more Net News