New Podcast

BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON and THE MARSHALL PROJECT have teamed for a new podcast on a murder, a minor parole violation that led to incarceration, and the issues of punishment and rehabilitation that the case raises.

"VIOLATION," which debuted MARCH 22nd and is also being incorporated into THURSDAY editions of NPR and WBUR's "HERE AND NOW," follows the story of JACOB WIDEMAN, who served over 30 years for fatally stabbing a fellow teen camper in 1986, was released on parole in 2016, and was sent back to prison nine months later after failing to make an appointment with a psychologist despite attempts to contact the psychologist in advance. WIDEMAN is the son of noted writer JOHN EDGAR WIDEMAN, who gave his first in-depth interview about his son's case for the podcast.

The show is hosted by THE MARSHALL PROJECT Staff Writer BETH SCHWARTZAPFEL, who said, "VIOLATION is filed under 'true crime' in the podcast apps, but it's so much more than that. A crime sets the events of this story in motion, but don't expect to puzzle out who committed the crime, or to mull if this was a wrongful conviction. JAKE's was a rightful conviction. So the question becomes: then what?"

"We're thrilled to partner with THE MARSHALL PROJECT on VIOLATION, a story that explores a gripping case and sheds light on systemic issues within our criminal justice system," said WBUR PODCASTS Exec. Producer BEN BROCK JOHNSON. "Whether you're fascinated by motive, family history or the strange and often hidden machinations of how people navigate serving prison time and parole, we think this podcast will captivate you from the first episode to the last."

