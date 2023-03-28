Jesslee (Photo: Brooke Christopher)

ONERPM NASHVILLE has signed Country vocalist and songwriter JESSLEE, best known for her time as a contestant on BLAKE SHELTON's team on season 14 of NBC's "The Voice" in 2018.

The video for JESSLEE's debut single, “Unmeet You,” premiered yesterday (3/27). The song was written with her manager, BLACK LABEL NASH ENTERTAINMENT CEO STEVE VIRGINIA, and THE SWON BROTHERS.

ONERPM NASHVILLE Managing Dir. TIM WIPPERMAN said, “JESSLEE is a phenomenal singer. Her powerful vocals are unparalleled, coupled with the fact that she is one of the best new writers in town.”

JESSLEE added, “As an Italian American artist. I am so excited to be working with a company that embraces my uniqueness and is dedicated to working with artists to develop something wonderful together.”

VIRGINIA said, “She is a one-of-a-kind artist. JESSLEE crafts every song with a genuine passion that naturally pulls the listener in.... She has a way of staying true to the story while doing what is best musically for the song.”

ONERPM A&R Dir./Country Music RYAN CUNNINGHAM added, “The responses and comments from her fans are filled with touching stories about how she makes a difference in so many lives. This is exactly what music is supposed to do.

