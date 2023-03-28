Actor/writer/producer/comedian/podcaster BRETT GOLDSTEIN, the co-star and co-Exec. Producer of "TED LASSO" and creator/Exec. Producer of "SHRINKING," will be at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS for a "fireside chat" on the process of creating succesful content on the convention's Main Stage APRIL 17th at 4p (PT). GOLDSTEIN, besides his EMMY-winning star turn as Roy Kent on "TED LASSO," hosts iHEARTRADIO's "FILMS TO BE BURIED WITH" podcast.

"Whether it is his scene-stealing performances, his masterful influence on hit TV shows or his comedic wit on the stage and on-the-air, BRETT GOLDSTEIN knows how to connect with audiences," said NAB EVP/Managing Dir, Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN. "NAB SHOW attendees will greatly benefit from this must-attend conversation into how he creates content that stands out, captures our attention and entertains millions."

