Don Omar, Becky G, Wisin Y Yandel Set For Baja Beach Fest 2023
by Pete Jones
March 29, 2023
BAJA BEACH FEST has rolled out its lineup for its 2023 festival. The ROSARITO BEACH, MEXICO event celebrates its 5th Anniversary on AUGUST 11th-13th featuring WISIN Y YANDEL, DON OMAR, TEGO CALDERONE, FEID, OZUNA, NICKY JAM, BECKY G and more.
The event begins a new tradition with the addition of Regional Mexican music featuring a SUNDAY set by GRUPO FIRME.
