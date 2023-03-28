August 11th - 13th

BAJA BEACH FEST has rolled out its lineup for its 2023 festival. The ROSARITO BEACH, MEXICO event celebrates its 5th Anniversary on AUGUST 11th-13th featuring WISIN Y YANDEL, DON OMAR, TEGO CALDERONE, FEID, OZUNA, NICKY JAM, BECKY G and more.

The event begins a new tradition with the addition of Regional Mexican music featuring a SUNDAY set by GRUPO FIRME.

Get more information on BAJA BEACH FEST here.

