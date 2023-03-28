Lori Flowers & Jenna Miller

MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO has named two new members to its Board Of Directors in RADIO ONE Manager Integrated Marketing and Project Manager LORI FLOWERS and COX MEDIA GROUP TAMPA Integrated Sales Manager JENNA MILLER.

FLOWERS is responsible for creating marketing opportunities for all RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA radio stations and nationally syndicated shows. Her 20-year career in radio has seen her hold posts in PHOENIX, WEST PALM BEACH, MIAMI, WASHINGTON, DC and, most recently, RADIO ONE ATLANTA, where she served as Marketing Director.

FLOWERS was selected for MIW’s 2008 MILDRED CARTER MENTORSHIP PROGRAM. She is the author and publisher of “A Seat At The Table: A Survival Guide For Women In Business.”

MILLER oversees sales efforts for two of COX MEDIA GROUP TAMPA’s music brands and is the point manager for CMG HEALTH MARKETING and CMG RESEARCH. A Metro DETROIT native, JENNA began her radio career in in 1998 selling News/Talk and Classic Rock formats. JENNA also held senior account executive positions in NEW YORK CITY for both iHEARTMEDIA and AUDACY.

MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF commented, “Both LORI and JENNA share a history with MIW, starting as mentees and now joining us as Board members. They are each accomplished and inspiring professionals who are generously giving back to the betterment of women in the industry, and the industry as a whole. We welcome them wholeheartedly and are thankful for their participation.”

