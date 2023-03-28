Superstar Pairing

GARTH BROOKS and DOLLY PARTON will host the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, which will take place on THURSDAY, MAY 11th at FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX, and stream live exclusively on PRIME VIDEO across more than 240 territories beginning at 8p (ET). It will be BROOKS' first time hosting this or any awards show, and the second consecutive year at the helm of the ACMs for PARTON.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM AWARDS, this time with my friend GARTH,” said PARTON, who co-hosted last year with JIMMIE ALLEN and GABBY BARRETT. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show.”

BROOKS briefly quipped, “Anyone with DOLLY PARTON makes a fantastic couple."

“The ACM AWARDS is the world’s biggest and most groundbreaking Country music awards show, and the only one to stream live across the globe thanks to our partners at PRIME VIDEO, so there is no host pairing more appropriate than music’s most iconic global superstars, DOLLY PARTON and GARTH BROOKS,” said ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC CEO DAMON WHITESIDE, who also serves as an executive producer for the show. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as ‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ heads to the DALLAS COWBOYS' world headquarters. From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry’s most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM AWARDS stage.”

A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on AMAZON FREEVEE. A limited number of show tickets are still available for purchase on SEATGEEK. The nominees, performers, and presenters for this year’s show will be announced in the coming weeks.

