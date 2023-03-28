Austin

Former iHEARTMEDIA Country KSD-F (93.7 THE BULL)/ST. LOUIS PD/midday host GAIL AUSTIN has joined PRITCHARD BROADCASTING CORP. as GM/Sales Mgr. for the company's six-station cluster in BURLINGTON, IA. She is also hosting middays on Country KDMG (BIG COUNTRY 103.1).

In addition to KDMG, the cluster includes Top 40 KHDK (HOT 97.3), AC KKMI, Classic Rock WQKQ (KQ92), News-Talk KBUR-K257GC and Sports KBKB-A.

AUSTIN joined KSD in 2018 following previous stints with iHEART in JACKSONVILLE, where she was OM for the six-station cluster that includes Country WQIK, and at Country WCOL/COLUMBUS. She departed iHEART during a round of downsizing last summer (NET NEWS 6/13/22).

