Ware

RADIO ONE News-Talk-R&B WDBZ-A (THE BUZZ)/CINCINNATI talk host LINCOLN WARE has been honored TODAY (3/29) with the key to the city of CINCINNATI in honor of his 50th anniversary in radio. The honor was bestowed by the CITY COUNCIL

WARE, who worked at WCIN-A, WIZF, WPFB-A, and WLW-A before his long run at WDBZ, will also be honored at an APRIL 15th event at the HOLLYWOOD CASINO INDIANA.

