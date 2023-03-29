-
WDBZ (The Buzz)/Cincinnati's Lincoln Ware Honored With Key To The City For 50th Anniversary In Radio
by Perry Michael Simon
March 29, 2023 at 11:58 AM (PT)
RADIO ONE News-Talk-R&B WDBZ-A (THE BUZZ)/CINCINNATI talk host LINCOLN WARE has been honored TODAY (3/29) with the key to the city of CINCINNATI in honor of his 50th anniversary in radio. The honor was bestowed by the CITY COUNCIL
WARE, who worked at WCIN-A, WIZF, WPFB-A, and WLW-A before his long run at WDBZ, will also be honored at an APRIL 15th event at the HOLLYWOOD CASINO INDIANA.