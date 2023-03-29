Play Ball

SKYVIEW NETWORKS will be handling radio broadcast distribution for its largest-ever roster of MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL franchises for Opening Day THURSDAY (3/30). Several clubs will also be airing Spanish-language play-by-play.

SKYVIEW Pres./CEO STEVE JONES said, "SKYVIEW NETWORKS' foundation was built on the power and sound of baseball on the radio, and we are thrilled to be part of another successful season with our broadcast technology partners and advertisers.”

