Eisen & Siqueira

FOCUS360, a national radio sales and syndication network has promoted ROBBIE EISEN from Director Of Sales Planning To VP, while ERICK SIQUEIRA has been upped from Business Development Manager to Director Of Client Services.

EISEN has been instrumental in delivering results for hundreds of FOCUS360 clients since 2015, while SIQUEIRA will be working with agency planners and buyers across the country to promote the network’s full offering of nationwide lineups.

Said EISEN, “I am very excited and honored to be given this promotion. I want to thank PHIL BROWN and the FOCUS360 team for trusting me in this role and will continue to work hard to help generate continued growth and success.”

Added SIQUEIRA, “I am very happy and thankful to be taking on this new position at FOCUS360. Everyone has been so supportive during my two and a half years at FOCUS and I am looking forward to continue helping us grow in the 'audio industry.'"

FOCUS360 founder and President PHIL BROWN commented, “I’m honored to announce these well-deserved promotions. They have both achieved a major milestone in their professional careers and we are proud to have them on the FOCUS360 team!”

« see more Net News